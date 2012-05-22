Phillips hits 2 HRs, Reds beat Braves 4-3

CINCINNATI (AP) - Brandon Phillips drove in three runs with a pair of homers off Brandon Beachy on Tuesday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves in another game of all-or-nothing.

Rookie shortstop Zack Cozart also homered off Beachy (5-2) as the Reds got the best of another high-powered game. The teams have combined for 10 homers in the two games, seven of them by Cincinnati.

The Reds moved a season-high four games over .500 at 23-19 with their fourth straight win.

Mat Latos (3-2) gave up five hits, including the first of Michael Bourn's two solo homers, in seven innings to win his third straight decision. Left-hander Aroldis Chapman fanned two in the ninth for his second save, pitching a day after his arrest for speeding.

