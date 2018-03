CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga City Council members decided to pitch in $10,000, to ensure the Bessie Smith Strut goes on.



The Bessie Smith Cultural Center agreed to take on the event and raised $40,000.

But after an anonymous donor contributed less than anticipated, the center says it needs help to fund the Strut.

Council members agreed to give the center a loan, to be paid back in a year.

The center's executive director says it's too soon to tell if the event will raise enough money to fund next year's Strut.

"People are accustomed to having something free for 30 years, it's a transition," director, Rose Martin says. "Therefore, we don't have a clear picture of what to actually expect."



The Strut will be held June 11, on MLK Boulevard.

Tickets are $10.00 at the door, or $5.00 in advance. There is no charge with a Riverbend pin.