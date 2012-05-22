Continuing Coverage: City council members pass TVA tree-cutting resolution

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A Chattanooga city councilman is taking a stand against the TVA's controversial tree cutting program.

Tuesday night, the city council passed a resolution, asking the utility to limit the number of trees it cuts.



But, Councilman Peter Murphy and concerned homeowners say it's not enough.

TVA officials say cutting down two million trees isn't an option, but a requirement.



The utility is clearing 16,000 miles of transmission tower right-of-ways. It's removing any tree 15 feet or taller, or with the potential to reach that height, to avoid federal fines.



But Councilman Peter Murphy says the federal regulations only apply to higher voltage lines that don't exist in Chattanooga.



"There is no requirement that this be done at this time," Councilman Murphy says. "This is something that TVA has decided to do, and they could decide differently."



The city council passed a resolution asking TVA to cut as few trees as possible.



"We don't have any desire to cut anything more than we need to," Jason Regg, with TVA. "That costs us money. So no, everything in there fits well within our program."



Jason Regg believes federal regulations will soon cover all high voltage lines. He says clearing Chattanooga's right-of-ways will save money in the long-run.



But Murphy worries about the price the environment will pay.



"Those trees suck up a lot of rain when they are there," Murphy says. "If they are not there, they don't do that. It's that simple."



Homeowner Anthony Billingsley, who's joined a class action suit, wants TVA to conduct an environmental impact study.



"We'll keep fighting and spreading the word," Billingsley says.



TVA officials say they're willing to listen, but plan to chip away.



"Oh definitely, but that doesn't mean we are going to compromise safety and reliability," Regg says.

Knoxville's city council passed a similar resolution.

The debate over the tree cutting program went to federal court last week. The judge is not expected to rule for several days to weeks.

