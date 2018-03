KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is investigating who hung a noose at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant near Athens, Ala.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports this is the fifth time a noose has been reported at a TVA facility in the past four years.

TVA declined to release any details on the Browns Ferry incident other than to say the agency sets a high standard for employee conduct and this type of activity will not be tolerated. An agency spokesman said he did not know whether investigators believe the placement of the noose was racially motivated.

In a 2009 report, TVA's Office of the Inspector General described two incidents at the Shawnee Fossil Plant near Paducah, Ky.

Two other incidents were reported in 2008 at Tennessee's Kingston Fossil Plant.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.