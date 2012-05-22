Extras have more than '42' reasons to make movie, history at Engel

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Much of the trick to making movies is moving when told. And not, when not.



"Today we're doing a lot of back and forth and stuff," says David Hyde. "I think we all kind of know where our place is and what we're gonna be doing."



Hyde is giving up another 'off' day as a Walker County firefighter, for the chance to be 'on' as an extra for the filming of '42', about Jackie Robinson's breaking of the color barrier in Major League Baseball.



His crew cut and military bearing likely landed him his garb; a sailor suit, right down to the bell-bottoms.



Ooltewah furniture wholesaler J. J. German came decked out in a three-piece suit that looks as 'at home' in the 21st century as in the Mid-South, circa 1947.



"But my bow tie's sort of what got me in there," he says. "I do wear it all the time."



Lily Leslie has something old, something new, something borrowed, but nothing blue, despite her career as a police department secretary.



"Hollywood supplied the vintage dress and the shoes," Leslie says. "My hat is my mother's."



Jim Bach's experience as his son's Little League coach put him in a St. Louis Cardinal's uniform, a stroke of luck that likely will net him at least a second or two of 'face time,' sweaty 'face time.'



"This wool uniform, the old type uniform's pretty hot," he says.



But he, and your neighbors will endure. For they supply the mobile hundreds, to 42's backdrop of lifeless thousands; dummies, dressing the house so that Engel isn't a stadium with sections of empty seats.



Of course, Engel is 'playing' more than itself.



"Three different ballparks," German says.



Four actually; Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, Crosley Field in Cincinnati, Sportsman's Park in St. Louis, and Shibe Park in Philadelphia.



Scoreboards and skylines will be added later, digitally, via the 'green screen' that now serves as Engel's outfield wall.



"All the many mini-takes they do for one scene," Hyde says. "When you watch it on film, you think it's just one take and done and it's over with. But it's a lot more than that."



"I'm just trying to get into the atmosphere or the personality they're looking for," Leslie says.



It can be taxing. Harrison Ford will play Branch Rickey, the Brooklyn Dodgers owner and manager who signed Robinson to join the team for the 1947 season. Ford's arrival is still several days away.



The Engels crowd has caught glimpses of Chadwick Boseman, the relative unknown who portrays the iconic Robinson.



It also has given his character a taste of the taunting and race-baiting that greeted Robinson his first year.



"I've heard it from some of the people I've talked to out there," Bach says. "They just don't feel comfortable saying some of the things that Jackie Robinson must have endured."



"But if you're gonna be authentic, you've gotta tell it like it is."



"You just take it and just go with it," says Leslie, who is African-American. "You adjust to what's going on."



Leslie and Bach read up on Robinson and his struggles before signing on to '42.'



"I want to be part of this for my children and grandchildren," she says. "It's an honor to be here."



"It's been a great experience, met some great people," Bach says.



For Hyde, it's an experience none of his friends in high school would have expected out of him.

It also means he'd better bring back more than stories to his wife, and to his buddies back at the firehouse.



"I'm gonna have to owe some ice cream for sure," he laughs.



The producers continue to seek extras to fill out crowd scenes. If you're interested, click here for more information.

