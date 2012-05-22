Chattanooga Police investigate teen "car surfing" death

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are investigating the death of a teen who died after falling off the hood of a car.

They found the 17-year-old victim unconscious in the parking lot of the old K-Mart on Signal Mountain Road Sunday night.

Chattanooga Police say a group of friends were doing a dangerous stunt called "car surfing," where you ride on the hood of a car.

It ended tragically, with one of the boys falling off and later dying. CPD says it's still investigating, and charges may be coming.

Investigators say 19-year-old Stephanie Corbitt was behind the wheel as the 17-year-old and his 21-year-old friend rode on the hood. Then she made a sharp turn, that threw the 17-year-old off. His head hit the asphalt. He was rushed to the hospital, but died.

"It's scary," Evan Maounis says.

Evan Maounis is one of the managers at B&B Discount Sales where the group came to "car surf" after hours. Now, markings map out what happened.

"I mean, they see a big empty parking lot and it looks like fun to them, I guess," Maounis says.

Skid marks cover the old K-Mart parking lot. He says he's caught people here on several occasions, after they closed, car surfing, doing doughnuts or just driving fast for entertainment.

"There's a lot of people. I mean, skate boarding, bicycles, motorcycles, cars," Maounis says.

He says police do patrol here, but may need to even more.

"This is obviously the worst incident, so maybe something needs to happen now," Maounis says.

As the investigation continues, those who know the driver, Stephanie Corbitt, hope charges aren't filed.

They say it was just a horrible accident.

"She's a real sweet girl. She's always talkative and trying to help people. Just a real good girl," Terry McCraw says.

Terry McCraw says he also likes to "car surf" and has always been aware of the dangers.

"Just to think you're going to do something crazy like that and be total consequence-free is just not real," McCraw says.

He says the risk is why he does it.

"Why would you go sky diving or bungee jumping or anything else like that," McCraw says.

He says his heart goes out to the teen's family but also says this won't stop him from doing the dangerous stunt.

"Absolutely not. What good's living if you're not having fun doing it," McCraw says.

Chattanooga Police haven't said if the accident was alcohol-related. They also haven't released how fast the car was going.

Channel 3 talked to some people living in The Arbors Apartments next door who says they frequently hear people goofing off in the parking lot at night.

