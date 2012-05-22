Missing AL teen found safe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Missing AL teen found safe

JACKSON COUNTY, AL -

(WRCB) - Authorities have found a missing North Alabama teenager.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says 15-year-old Kelsey Cruse was located after a five day search.

Officials are releasing limited details at the moment, but say she is safe.

Kelsey was last seen Friday afternoon, when a witness saw her get into a car with a young man at a gas station in Bridgeport.

 

