Funeral today for Cleveland Officer Justin Maples

(WRCB) – The community of Cleveland will gather today to mourn the passing of Officer Justin Maples. Maples died following a single car crash as he was headed to aid Bradley County Deputies on a call Sunday.

Funeral Arrangements

His funeral will be held Thursday at First Baptist Church on Stuart Road at 11:00 a.m.

Officer Maples will be buried at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, following a procession.

Public Encouraged to Support Procession

The Maples family, Cleveland Police Department and other law enforcement agencies say they could use the public's support.

They're encouraging the community to be present along the processional route.

From the church, Officer Maples' body will be taken down Keith Street and 25th, to the Bradley County Courthouse on Ocoee Street. That's where his casket will be placed on a caisson.

After that, the procession will continue down Ocoee Street to Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Bradley Sheriff Jim Ruth said extra teams of deputies will be on duty to assist the Cleveland Police Department to cover patrols and calls for service during the funeral service for officer Justin Maples. Sheriff Ruth said his deputies and all fellow officers count it an honor to "stand watch" for fallen brother officers.

City Offices, Courts Close

All Cleveland city offices will be closed Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. so employees can attend Officer Maples' funeral.

In addition, the Municipal Court in Cleveland is rescheduling its docket for Thursday.

The Cleveland Municipal Court released a statement saying that cases scheduled for Thursday, May 24th, will be rescheduled due to the funeral.

Officer Maples died as a result of a single car crash while responding to a call Sunday night.

The court advises those on the docket to contact the City of Cleveland during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (423) 472-4551 to reschedule your court date.