Restaurant attack surprises Marion County officials

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
JASPER, MARION COUNTY -

(Times Free Press) - Three Marion County officials' barbecue lunch ended with a surprise punch to the face Monday.

Jasper, Tenn., resident Jasper Jones, 65, was booked into the Marion County Jail after allegedly punching county building official Roy Brackett about 1:30 p.m. CDT at McElroy's barbecue on U.S. Highway 41 in Jasper.

Also at the table were county Sheriff Ronnie "Bo" Burnett and General Sessions Judge Mark Raines.

"He's got a pretty good abrasion below his left eye," Burnett said of Brackett's injury. "I did fall backward and hit the floor," the sheriff said, explaining that his legs got tangled in his chair. "The man never did attack me."

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

