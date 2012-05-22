Home invasion suspects arrested

(WRCB) – Red Bank Police say three people have been arrested in connection with two home invasions that happened early Monday morning.

Gary L. Jones, 19, Maurice A. Lansden, 20, and a male juvenile are each charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and theft over $1,000.

Police say the three forced their way into a home in Red Bank and a home in Chattanooga at gunpoint, tying the victims up before ransacking their homes.

Victim Jennifer Hendrix told Channel 3 she doesn't think it's a random crime. She and her husband believe they actually recognized one of the attackers. Her husband was not injured, but she is still a bit shaken by the experience. "I'm okay, I'm just angry," said Hendrix, "but, relieved that everything is okay."

Officers say they found the shotgun used in the robberies as well as a large amount of stolen property from other crimes.