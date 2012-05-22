Hot, Humid Weather on the Way.

(WRCB) - The front that brought us some much needed rainfall yesterday has moved on by, but on the backside of this system we could still see one or two isolated showers or thunderstorms pop up through the afternoon and evening hours.

After today our focus will shift to the temperature. The average high for this time of year is 80 degrees. That is about where we will be today. After today, the temperature will begin a slow boil that will see us reaching 85 Wednesday, 90 Thursday, 92 Friday, and 95 by Saturday.

Not only will it be hot, but humid as well with heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees by the end of the week and through the Memorial Day weekend.

