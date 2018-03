CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Chattanooga man is in custody charged with arson.

Keith Carloss was arrested Monday for trying to burn a house at 3918 Yorktown Road on April 16, 2012.

Carloss and his now ex-girlfriend had lived there until recently. The house has been empty for the past few months.

Fire officials say Carloss tried to set the house on fire using candles and common combustibles, such as newspaper. The candles started a couple of small fires in the house, but they burned themselves out. Damage to the house is minimal.

Officials are now looking for the ex-girlfriend as a possible accomplice in the arson.

Carloss is housed at the Hamilton County Jail.