Ga. lawyers donate 612,000 pounds of food

ATLANTA (AP) - Attorney General Sam Olens says Georgia's attorneys have donated more than 612,000 pounds of food to the state's seven regional food banks during a first-ever competition.

Olens said Monday the food was donated as part of the inaugural "Legal Food Frenzy" competition.

Atlanta attorney Adrienne Hobbs collected more than 25,000 pounds of food, the most per capita statewide, to take home the grand prize. She did so by renting a movie theater and selling tickets to a documentary about family members who were stunt pilots.

Georgia's five law schools also held their own competition, and Mercer University took home this year's title by collecting 4,421 pounds of food.

Olens said the donations will help food banks provide "balanced, nutritional meals." He says he's already looking forward to next year's competition.

