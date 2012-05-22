Wildlife officials urge safe boating on holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State wildlife officials are urging boaters planning on spending their Memorial Day weekend on the water to be safe and be responsible with alcoholic beverages.

Officials say seven people have died in boating incidents in Tennessee so far this year, and they don't want to add to the death toll. The deaths were among a total of 31 reported accidents.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are urging people to wear life jackets and to be mindful that it's illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Wildlife officers issued 13 citations for boating under the influence last Memorial Day weekend and also cited people 14 times for reckless or negligent operation of a boat.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.