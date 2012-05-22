Lookouts weather the rain, top Stars in 12 innings

CHATTANOOGA (Lookouts) – It took awhile, but Chattanooga finally got its win.

The Lookouts blew a two-run lead after waiting out a 77-minute rain delay, but scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the twelfth for a 3-2 win over Huntsville at AT&T Field on Monday night.

The Lookouts, who clinched their second consecutive winning series with Sunday's victory, won four of five games in the series.

Ethan Martin entered with a perfect 5-0 mark on the year, but did not factor in the decision despite tossing five shutout innings of two-hit ball.

The Lookouts staked him to an early 1-0 lead on J.T. Wise's RBI single in the third, then threatened to blow the game open in the sixth.

Blake Smith, who was named the Southern League's Hitter of the Week earlier in the day, and Pedro Baez hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning and push the advantage to 2-0 with no outs.

Travis Denker struck out as rain started to fall, and the call was quickly made to roll out the tarp for what would be a near hour-and-a-half delay.

The Lookouts went down in order when play resumed, and wouldn't score again until Baez came across on Bradley Banks' wild pitch to win the game.

Tommy Manzella's run-scoring single off Luis Vasquez got the Stars on the board in the eighth before Kentrail Davis' two-out RBI triple off Logan Bawcom tied it in the ninth to force extra frames.

Geison Aguasviva entered from the bullpen to toss two perfect innings of relief for Chattanooga before turning it over to Blake Johnson (1-3), who pitched a scoreless twelfth to earn his first win.

The Lookouts (22-23) will be off Tuesday before opening a five-game series with Jacksonville at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.