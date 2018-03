POLK COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Polk County Monday night.

It happened on Highway 411 North in Benton around 11:10 p.m.

Sammy Cross lost control of his pickup truck on Highway 411 in a construction zone. After sliding off the road, hitting construction barrels and swerving into oncoming traffic, Cross' truck hit a tractor trailer head on. He died a the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.