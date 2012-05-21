Harris English qualifies for British Open with record round

PLANO, Texas (AP) - PGA Tour rookie Harris English shot a course best and International Finals America qualifying record 60 and easily qualified for the British Open on Monday.

English shot a 63 in the afternoon in the par 70 Queens Course at Gleneagles Country Club, just outside of Dallas, for a 123 total, to snag one of the eight available spots for the Open from July 19-22 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in England.

The 60 was the lowest 18-hole qualifying score since the R&A began holding qualifying in the United States in 2004. Fred Couples' 62 in 2005 was the previous course record.

Also qualifying for the Open was England's Greg Owen, Sweden's Daniel Chopra, Canada's Stephen Ames, Americans Justin Hicks, James Driscoll and Bob Estes, and Argentina's Andres Romero.

