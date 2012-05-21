Minor serves up long ball in Braves' 4-1 loss

CINCINNATI (AP) - Right-hander Mike Leake hit his first career homer - part of three solo shots in a row by the Cincinnati Reds - and allowed only two hits over eight innings Monday night for a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Drew Stubbs hit two of the career-high four homers allowed by Atlanta starter Mike Minor (2-4). All the runs scored on solo homers at one of the majors' most hitter-friendly ballparks.

Leake (1-5) finally got his first victory in eight starts this season, doing a little bit of everything. He struck out a season-high six and retired 14 in a row after Juan Francisco homered in the first inning.

Sean Marshall retired Jason Heyward on a fly ball with two aboard in the ninth for his eighth save.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.