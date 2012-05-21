Minor serves up long ball in Braves' 4-1 loss - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Minor serves up long ball in Braves' 4-1 loss

Posted: Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) - Right-hander Mike Leake hit his first career homer - part of three solo shots in a row by the Cincinnati Reds - and allowed only two hits over eight innings Monday night for a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Drew Stubbs hit two of the career-high four homers allowed by Atlanta starter Mike Minor (2-4). All the runs scored on solo homers at one of the majors' most hitter-friendly ballparks.

Leake (1-5) finally got his first victory in eight starts this season, doing a little bit of everything. He struck out a season-high six and retired 14 in a row after Juan Francisco homered in the first inning.

Sean Marshall retired Jason Heyward on a fly ball with two aboard in the ninth for his eighth save.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.