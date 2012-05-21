Decision 2012: GOP candidates square off in 3rd district debate

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Monday night, incumbent Chuck Fleischmann, and two of his challengers met for the third district squared off in the first debate of the primary season.

But the event was one podium short, as Scottie Mayfield chose not attend.

The debate was a decision maker for some, while others remain undecided.



"I think I know who I'm going to vote for, yes," Dean Jackson says.



"I hadn't decided at all, and I still haven't decided yet," Mike Bianucci says.



Incumbent Chuck Fleischmann met two of his challengers in the first debate of the primary.



"My name is Chuck Fleischmann and I am your congressman, and I thank you for that great privilege," Fleischmann tells the crowd.



"I think at this point you need a worker, not the best debater," challenger, Ron Bhalla says.



"My opponents are older than I am; they've been around everything longer I have, that's no secret," Wamp says. "They've got more personal wealth than I have, but I've got more energy."



The three are against same sex marriage, and agree that spending cuts are needed.



Wamp wants to downsize the department of education, welfare, and foreign aid for creditors.



Bhalla wants even cuts across the board and vows to poll constituents before voting.



Fleischmann, who touts his voting record, is eying Planned Parenthood, the IRS, and Obamacare.



Candidate Scottie Mayfield was not present to share his platform. He turned down the chance to debate saying voters have their minds made up.



"I think he's ducking the issue if he's not here," Bianucci says. "So, I eliminated his perspective based on that."



"I like Scottie Mayfield, but I think he should have been here," Jackson says.



An opinion shared by Mayfield's competitors who vow to debate the Democratic nominee, should they get the nod.



"I want to go there as a messenger, not as a traditional congressman," Bhalla says. "That's my commitment. That's my pledge."



"I will wake up every day, if you'll give me the opportunity to serve, and give you every ounce of sweat and energy that this 25-year-old body has," Wamp says.



"I carried all 11 counties last time and I've worked every day," Fleischmann says.



All are promises from three men, from three walks of life, who are vying for the same seat to Washington.

The debate was sponsored by Channel 3 and our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

A Democratic debate is in the works.

Monday night Fleischmann, Wamp, and Bhalla all vowed to debate the Democratic candidate, should they win the primary.



Mary Headrick and Bill Taylor are the two Democrats in the race. A Democrat hasn't won Tennessee's 3rd Congressional District since 1992.



Independent candidate Matthew Deniston is also running.

Primary elections are August 2.