Allcare Dental president faces disciplinary hearing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP/WRCB) - The president of a bankrupt dental chain that abruptly closed offices in 13 states last year has surrendered his license to practice dentistry in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire authorities received more than 140 complaints from patients, after Allcare Dental shut down its two offices in New Hampshire and dozens more in other states. Many had had their teeth extracted and were waiting for permanent dentures they never received.

Though he never worked in New Hampshire, Allcare president Robert Bates faced a disciplinary hearing in the state. Instead, he agreed to surrender his license and acknowledged that neither he nor Allcare informed patients about the closing or helped them afterward.

Allcare also had offices in New York, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.



