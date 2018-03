JACKSON COUNTY, AL. (WRCB) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing Bridgeport teen.

Investigators says 15-year-old Kelsey Cruse walked to a store across the street from North Jackson County High School after class Friday, and got into a car with a man in his late teens to early 20s.

The car is described as a red, four-door Oldsmobile Alero, with five-star chrome wheels.

Investigators believe the girl knows the man in the car, and that she is possibly in the Huntsville area.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 256-574-2610.

