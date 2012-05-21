Lookouts' Smith named SL Hitter of the Week

CHATTANOOGA (Lookouts) -- The Southern League announced Monday that Chattanooga outfielder Blake Smith is the league's Hitter of the Week for his performance across six games last week.

Smith collected eight hits in eighteen at-bats for a .444 average. His totals included two doubles, a triple, two homers, and 11 RBI.

The highlight of Smith's successful week was a four-hit performance in which he had a walk-off double in the 11th inning against the Huntsville Stars on Saturday, May 19th. He finished a home run shy of the cycle in the contest.

Smith was drafted in the second round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft by the Dodgers. He entered the season ranked as the 30th best prospect in the Dodgers organization per Baseball America.

The Lookouts wrap-up the first half of their current homestand against the Huntsville Stars and will begin the second leg of the 10-game homestand on Wednesday against the Jacksonville Suns.

Information provided by Chattanooga Lookouts Media Relations and ChattanoogaLookouts.com.