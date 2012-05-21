Titans agree to terms with rookie LB Zach Brown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with linebacker Zach Brown, their second-round draft pick out of North Carolina.

Brown played in 47 games with 230 tackles, seven interceptions and 5.5 sacks at North Carolina. He started 12 games as a senior with three interceptions and all of his sacks.

The Titans announced the deal Monday. The team now has agreed to deals with four of its seven draft picks with only first-round selection Kendall Wright, fifth-rounder Taylor Thompson and seventh-rounder Scott Solomon still unsigned.

