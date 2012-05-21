Manning looks good in Broncos' first OTA workout

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Peyton Manning was on target and had plenty of zip on his throws at the Denver Broncos' first OTA workout.

Manning ran the offensive practice, lining up receivers, running backs and even fellow quarterbacks during the Broncos' workout Monday that marked the first time the media witnessed Manning throwing the ball since last year's training camp.

Up until now, reporters have had to rely on his receivers for updates on his progress from a series of neck operations. Manning has refused to talk about it.

Manning was released by the Indianapolis Colts in March after he missed the entire 2011 season because of a nerve injury that caused weakness in his throwing arm. The only four-time MVP in league history signed with Denver, leading to Tim Tebow's departure.

