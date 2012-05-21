Braves' Chipper Jones misses 3rd straight game - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Braves' Chipper Jones misses 3rd straight game

CINCINNATI (AP) - Braves third baseman Chipper Jones was out for a third straight game Monday because of a bruised left calf, saying he's a day or two away from being able to play.

Jones was hit on the leg by B.J. Upton's hard-hop grounder on Friday night. He said on Monday that he's still got a welt the size of a golf ball where the ball hit his leg. He had the ankle and lower calf wrapped.

Jones wants to play during a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, who are honoring his career with a tribute on the sides of the bases. They'll present him with one of the bases on Thursday before the final game of the series.

Jones has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

