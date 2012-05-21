New Chattanooga hotel eyed near Walnut Street Bridge

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Chattanooga-based Vision Hospitality Group is eyeing a new downtown hotel near the Walnut Street Bridge.



The Fairfield Inn by Marriott would have about 100 rooms along with a two-level garage holding about 88 spaces, according to Ben Berry of civil engineering group Miller-McCoy.



The hotel could go up near the south end of the bridge on a site where a building held dental offices for many years.



The site is bordered by Walnut Street, Riverfront Parkway and Aquarium Way. The Museum Bluff Parkside condominiums sit across Walnut from the proposed hotel while a new apartment building is planned across Aquarium Way from the site.

