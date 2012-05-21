Bradley County deputies capture runaway car thief

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A Caryville, TN man is in custody in Bradley County today, accused of stealing a vehicle from in front of a Bradley County store and then trying to run away on foot from deputies.



According to the incident report, deputies responded to the Dollar General store on Spring Place Road where the victim said she looked out the front door to see her Jeep pulling out and driving away on APD 40.



Deputies spotted the vehicle a few minutes later on 25th Street near Keith Street, but when they attempted to stop the driver he drove off towards the greenway before stopping near the creek.



The driver jumped out and fled on foot. Deputies continued to search, finally spotting him at a nearby tractor supply store on Keith Street.



Ronnie Lee Market, 44, was positively identified by witnesses and taken in custody.



He has been charged with theft over $1,000, felony evading, evading arrest, possession of schedule IV narcotics, driving on a suspended license, and three counts of reckless endangerment.



He was arraigned in General Sessions Court Monday morning and his bond was set at $100,000.