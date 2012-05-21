UPDATE: Victim speaks: Masked men attack couple in Red Bank home invasion

(WRCB-TV) - Jennifer Hendrix is pregnant, it was the middle of the night in Red Bank; very early Monday morning, really. "I heard someone knocking on the door," she said. "And I was just ignoring it because nobody has any business coming to my door at 3:04 in the morning."

Her husband got up to take a look. He tried the peep hole first, then cracked the door open for a look outside. "As soon as he done that," said Hendrix, "there was a shotgun pointed into his face and he tried to close the door, but the three men barged in."

The trio, wearing masks and gloves, tied her husband up and gagged him, then ransacked their apartment in Four Winds off Valley View Avenue. "And the man with the shotgun," Hendrix continued, "he came into the room with me and he told me not to move." She went on to explain how the invaders stole electronics, credit cards, cash and keys.

Neighbors are stunned. "It's a really nice place," said Mandy Bivens. "Everybody looks out for everybody, so I can't believe this actually happened."

Bivens and her sister live in Four Winds. "My sister's worried now," she said, "so, she has her friend come over, staying the night with her, in case it's not just a random thing."

Hendrix says, it is not random. She and her husband believe they actually recognized one of the attackers. Her husband was not injured, but she is still a bit shaken by the experience. "I'm okay, I'm just angry," said Hendrix, "but, relieved that everything is okay."

Red Bank Major Crimes is working the case with detectives from surrounding agencies.

Hendrix believes the same men invaded another home on Lake Resort Drive that same evening.

