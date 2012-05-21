Local rescuers honored for saving 9-year-old boy's life

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A young tornado survivor meets his rescuers as they're honored for their heroic actions in saving 9-year-old Andrew Ellis's life. Channel 3 was there for the awards ceremony that kicked off National EMS Week.



You may remember Andrew's story. He lives in Rossville, but was with his brother visiting his grandmother in Apison when the EF-4 tornado hit April 27th. His brother and grandmother were killed, but thanks to the actions of rescuers he survived.



Monday Andrew was alive and well with a smile on his face next to the men who saved his life from the Chattanooga SWAT Team and Erlanger Life Force.



When asking Andrew to describe the work the EMS workers do, he had a simple answer.



"Heroes," Andrew said.



The crews were named Region 3 Star of Life Award winners. They got plaques, but say a hug from Andrew was much more rewarding. "We're proud. We're glad to see that Andrew got some honor as well," Chattanooga SWAT Team Member Glenn Susskind said.



SWAT Team member Glenn Susskind was the first to find Andrew in the rubble, in the middle of the night more than a quarter mile from his grandmother's home.



"Pretty much at the end of the last road we were walking down is where we found Andrew. Initially, we weren't sure if he was a survivor. He was cold and limp and just about unresponsive," Susskind said.



That's when Life Force came in with nothing but flashlights to see to land and snapping power lines surrounding them. They treated Andrew and got him to the ER where, after several surgeries, he made a miraculous recovery.



"I've got young kids at home myself and I'm just thankful that I was able to bring Andrew back to his family," Erlanger Life Force Derek Ball said.



"We're very proud. It was a miracle," Susskind said.



Andrew Ellis was recently named Tennessee's Children's Miracle Network Champion.



Several other emergency responders were honored Monday for their exceptional work over the last year. Erlanger trauma doctors said that EMS workers are not thanked nearly enough for their difficult work.