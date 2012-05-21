Police still searching for suspects in Mini Mart robbery

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are searching for a pair of men who held up the Mini Mart on Glass Street back on Saturday, May 12.



Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig said officers responded to a robbery call where they were told the pair entered the store armed with handguns and demanded money.



After being handed the money, they both fled the scene.



The first suspect is described as a black male, between 5'10" and 6' tall, wearing blue jeans, a black short sleeve shirt, a black rag over his head, and a Halloween mask.



The second suspect is described as a black male, shorter than the first suspect, wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a black scarf or bandana that covered his face.



Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.