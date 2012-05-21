More Georgians settle for minimum wage jobs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

More Georgians settle for minimum wage jobs

By Associated Press
ATLANTA -

(AP) - Federal statistics show that 1 of every 10 working Georgians now makes the minimum wage.

An analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that is triple the proportion when the recession technically ended nearly three years ago.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/a1eK) that recent increases in the minimum wage partly explain the rise, but the percentage of Georgians earning $7.25 an hour -- and in some cases less -- rose to 9.6 last year.

The national figure is 5.2%.

The figures suggest that the sluggish economic recovery is not reaching the ranks of the working poor - and may be enlarging them.

 

