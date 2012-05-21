East Ridge officer pleads guilty to leaving scene of accident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge officer pleads guilty to leaving scene of accident

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- An East Ridge police officer pleaded guilty today to leaving the scene of an accident last month.

Officer Sean Merriman, who remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation at the department, pleaded to the misdemeanor in exchange for judicial diversion in Hamilton County General Sessions Judge Christie Mahn Sell's courtroom. Under diversion, he must pay court costs and, at the end of 30 days, the incident will be expunged from his record.

"I'll accept judicial diversion if you don't get into trouble," Sell told Merriman.

Merriman wrecked his 2004 Jeep Cherokee while driving to his Middle Valley home the night of April 30. He took out a mailbox, flower bed and collided with a parked Chevy S10 pickup on Blue Spruce Drive.

