Cleveland police remember Officer Maples

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -- While talking about Officer Justin Maples, Chief Wes Snyder says, "He was all about what doing what was right for the community and he will certainly be missed."



It was an emotional response by the chief as he talked with reporters Monday.



Maples died in a wreck Sunday night. The chief says Maples was on his way to assist a Bradley County deputy in pursuit of a stolen jeep when he lost control of his cruiser and hit a utility pole near the holiday motel.



The State Patrol says he was not wearing a seatbelt.



"We are going to miss Justin," Snyder says. "He worked hard for us. It was a terrible sequence of events that happened Sunday night."



The Bradley County Sheriff's Office arrested Ronnie Lee Market for stealing the jeep.



Maples was only an hour and half into his shift when the crash happened. He came to South Lee Highway to run radar in an area known for speeding cars.



The posted speed limit is 55-miles per hour. It's not known at this time how fast Maples was driving.



Harold Taylor was staying at the motel and ran outside after his roommate heard a loud crash. "I couldn't do anything because there was so much gas everywhere," Taylor says. "I just ran out and started directing traffic away from the scene."



Monday a memorial stands in the halls of the Cleveland Police Department to remember their fallen brother. Nearby is the roll call room and empty chair that maples would always sit in.



Flags outside the building are at half staff and officers say moving on without Maples will be tough to do.



Officer Evie West says, "You have this to do and you have to get through this and do what you can for your friend."



Ronnie Lee Market is facing a laundry list of charges including theft and evading arrest. He's being held on $100K bond.



Market is expected to be in court May 31st.