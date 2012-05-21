UPDATE: W Road reopened following repair work - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: W Road reopened following repair work

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Hamilton County Highway Department has reopened W Road Wednesday.

The road was closed down at the base near Mountain Creek Road starting Tuesday for repairs to several sections of the roadway.

