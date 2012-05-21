Rep. Watson releases statement on death of Officer Maples - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY -

State Representative Eric Watson (R-Cleveland) has released a comment on the death of Officer Justin Maples.

My heart goes out to Danielle and the family of Justin Maples. He was one of the greatest officers that I ever met. He was one of those guys that if you can sketch out who you want for a police officer, that's exactly who you would have. He was truly one of the good guys and he will be greatly be missed in Bradley County.

God bless,
Rep. Eric Watson

 

