Scattered storms to start the work week

(WRCB) - We will start off the week with a few isolated showers and storms through the morning and early afternoon.

During the latter part of the afternoon, a front will approach and interact with the daytime heating to produce more widespread showers and storms. No severe weather is expected.

We could see a few light showers lingering into Tuesday, but I am not expecting much rain at all Tuesday.

Temperatures will be pleasant for the first half of the week, staying in the low to mid 80s.

A ridge of high pressure is going to allow warm, humid air to move in later in the week. Thursday through the weekend highs will be in the low 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees.

