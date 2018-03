CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A 17 year old has succumbed to injuries sustained when he thrown off the hood of a moving car Sunday night.

According to traffic investigators, the teen and a 21 year old man were riding on the hood of a car in the parking lot of the now closed Signal Mountain Road Kmart.

The driver, 19 year old Stephanie Corbitt, made a sharp turn that threw the victim off the hood, where he fell and struck his head on the asphalt.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police officials say that charges may be filed against the driver pending the outcome of the investigation.