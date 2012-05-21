3rd District Republican candidates gear up for Monday night debate

(WRCB)- Candidates in the 3rd Congressional District Republican primary are set to face off for their first debate Monday. As they prepare, we wanted to know what issues they hope to tackle Monday night.

Incumbent Representative Chuck Fleischmann, Weston Wamp and Ron Bhalla say they are all eager to face the public in Monday's debate.

"My responsibility will always be to the people of the 3rd District of Tennessee. So we feel great," says Rep. Fleischmann.

"From the time I got in the race, I've been looking forward to the opportunity to debate with the other candidates and have an open dialogue," says Weston Wamp.

"I am not here to win the debate, but I'm here to give my message," says Ron Bhalla.

As for their focus, Bhalla says his main platform is tackling the debt.

"Everything is falling apart. We have a sixteen trillion dollar debt. We have a deficit of one point six trillion," says Bhalla.

Fleischman says he has been getting feedback about local job creation.

"In Hamilton County we're more fortunate than a lot of other parts in the state. But the 3rd District is very very large. We have some northern counties that have double digit unemployment and that's unacceptable. So jobs is still probably the first concern of most folks," says Fleischmann.

Wamp wants to tackle spending.

"It's the issue that my generation is most concerned about because we wonder what the future of freedom is like in a country that's 15 trillion dollars in debt," says Wamp.

All candidates say they have been taking their message to the streets, spending time talking to voters face to face.

"I'm going to send all my bills and through the email to all my constituents. And I will take their vote on that," says Bhalla.

"My main responsibility is to the people of the 3rd District of Tennessee. They voted for me last time and believe I've done a very good job as congressman," says Fleischmann.

"I'm certainly not representative of the status quo in Washington and I think a lot of people think the current congressman is. And maybe even the other candidates. So this is a great opportunity for the tough questions to be asked," says Wamp.

Candidate Scottie Mayfield chose not to participate in Monday night's debate.

He told Channel 3 in a sit down interview, "We're all Republicans, we all pretty much agree on the issues. This is not as much about issues as who has the leadership and background to accomplish the things we need to accomplish."

The debate will begin Monday night at 6:30 at UTC's Roland Hayes Concert Hall.

Seating is limited. Doors open at 5:30.

Channel 3 and the Chattanooga Times Free Press are sponsoring the debate.

You can also watch live on our website, WRCBtv.com.