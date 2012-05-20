St. Elmo church re-opens years after devastating fire

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- It's a day nearly three years in the making for a historic Chattanooga church.



St. Elmo United Methodist Church was destroyed by an electrical fire in the summer of 2009. It's on the National Register of Historic Places. It was a devastating blow to the community when it went up in flames. But, Sunday it was hard to contain all the excitement under one, brand-new roof.



August, 23 2009, it was a Sunday evening. Pastor Mark Dowell lived next door, saw the flames and ran in, worried people were still inside.



"Yelling to make sure people were safe and then I heard a big crack and I thought I better get out of here," Pastor Mark Dowell said.



Everyone was safe, but it was a heart-breaking sight. Now, nearly three years and $3.85 million later, it's joy and praise.



Singing front and center was Betty Case, a member for 80 years. "It's hard to describe how exciting it is this morning to be back in our home community," she said.



Her friend, Gail Warren, has been a member for almost 70 years. "We have been anxious about this for a long time and we are thankful to the lord for providing this for us," she said.



At only 15 years old, Sophie Lowe can't contain her excitement either. She's been helping get it cleaned up for the big day.



"It was supposed to be ready in December and we were pumped up. Then it was February and we were pumped up. Then it was supposed to be ready for Easter. But, it's finally here and we're like oh my gosh, I can't believe it's finally here," member Sophie Lowe said.



It's her family's long standing tradition to be married at St. Elmo United Methodist Church. It was the first thought in her engaged sister, Haley's, mind. "The day it burned down I just was crying cause I knew that I wasn't going to be able to carry on that tradition," she said.



But in just a few weeks she will marry in the same walls that are incorporated in the new church. It's a larger building with amenities they couldn't have afforded before the fire, but Pastor Dowell says that's not what's most important.



"The importance is the presence of Christ in the community and to help people in need," Pastor Dowell said.



Insurance covered the cost of rebuilding. Pastor Dowell and several members told us they're hoping the new facility will give them more outreach opportunities. There are around 200 members, but they were so packed Sunday that some people had to stand.