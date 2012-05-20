Man stabbed at Rossville Blvd motel, suspect in custody

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A 58 year old man is behind bars today, charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in the stabbing of a man at a Rossville Blvd motel.

Chattanooga Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig says officers were dispatched to the Hamilton Inn on Rossville Blvd around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night on a stabbing call.

When they arrived, the found Christopher Grady, 40, suffering from a stab wound.

Grady was transported to a local hospital for treatment, though his current condition is unknown at this time.

He was able to provide an identification of this assailant, which led to the arrest of William Usher, 58.

Usher is facing charges of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault.