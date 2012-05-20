East Asia, western US celebrate 'ring of fire' eclipse

Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotMore
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotMore
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.More
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.More
Police have taken multiple boxes out of the Tennessee Georgia Tire & Service Center on Rossville Boulevard Wednesday.More
Police have taken multiple boxes out of the Tennessee Georgia Tire & Service Center on Rossville Boulevard Wednesday.More
Channel 3 is learning more about the law that helped Chattanooga authorities charge 54 gang members of the same gang in a roundup.More
Channel 3 is learning more about the law that helped Chattanooga authorities charge 54 gang members of the same gang in a roundup.More
The very polite young man stuck his head under the stall door, asking the man (who's a bit busy, given the circumstances) to hold him so he can wash his hands.More
The very polite young man stuck his head under the stall door, asking the man (who's a bit busy, given the circumstances) to hold him so he can wash his hands.More
One local restaurant earned a failing score for restaurant inspectors this week for a variety of infractions. Several others were cited for various food handling problemsMore
One local restaurant earned a failing score for restaurant inspectors this week for a variety of infractions. Several others were cited for various food handling problemsMore
A medical marijuana bill has cleared another panel despite opposition from law enforcement, state health officials and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.More
A medical marijuana bill has cleared another panel despite opposition from law enforcement, state health officials and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.More
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More
The woman could face life in prison in the fatal beating of her 2-year-old son to death after he wet his bed.More
The woman could face life in prison in the fatal beating of her 2-year-old son to death after he wet his bed.More
Michael Desean White was arrested and charged in o a 2016 murder case where 11-year-old Tatiyana Coates and 15-year-old Daveon Coates were both found shot to death.More
Michael Desean White was arrested and charged in o a 2016 murder case where 11-year-old Tatiyana Coates and 15-year-old Daveon Coates were both found shot to death.More