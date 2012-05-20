AP Interview: Haslam transparency record mixed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

AP Interview: Haslam transparency record mixed

By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam says it's "not easy" to strike a balance between efficiency and transparency in state government. Several times this year the Republican governor has favored closing information.

The Republican governor signed measures that prevent parents from seeing teacher evaluation scores and keep confidential the names of applicants for state college and university presidencies except for three finalists.

Haslam told The Associated Press last week that there's more government openness now than 20 years ago thanks in part to government websites.

Haslam failed in an effort to keep secret the ownership and other details of companies receiving cash grants from the state. But the governor prominently opposed a proposal to make it easier for members of local government bodies to meet secretly, and the push lost its momentum.

