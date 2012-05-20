Millings and Gross win TVBC Tournament on Nickajack

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – James Milling and Buddy Gross won the Tennessee Valley Bass Club bass tournament this Saturday on Nickajack Lake. A total of 31 boats participated in the tournament. This was the tournament series' eighth event of the season.

The winning team weighed a five-fish limit at 20.31 pounds.

The second-place team of David Brockman and Kevin Stone had five fish weighting 18.96 pounds. Third place went to Andy Melton and Joe Melton with five bass weighing 18.63 pounds.

Mark Green and Ben Henson took big-fish honors with a largemouth bass weighing 6.41 pounds and earned them $310.00

Complete Results:

1st: James Millings / Buddy Gross - 20.31 lbs ($872.00) 100 - $100.00 for being Top finishing Tow Boat Us member - $60.00 worth of Anglerswarehouse.com gift cards

2nd: David Brockman / Kevin Stone - 18.96 lbs ($448.00) 99 - $40.00 worth of Anglerswarehouse.com gift cards

3rd: Andy Melton / Joe Melton - 18.63 lbs ($224.00) 98 - $20.00 worth of Anglerswarehouse.com gift cards

4th: Barry Wingo / Paul Johnson - 17.40 lbs (112.00) 97

5th: Rick Camp / Anthony Blevins - 17.21 lbs ($80.00) 96

6th: Thomas Henshaw / Trevor Porter - 15.57 lbs - 95

7th: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman - 15.08 lbs - 94

8th: Ben Henson / Mark Green - 14.67 lbs - 93+3=96

9th: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - 14.36 lbs - 92

10th: Dale Soloman / Ed Ricklefs - 13.96 lbs - 91

11th: Cody Holloway / Cam Steele - 13.78 lbs - 90

12th: Brian Cash / Michael Hogwood - 13.11 lbs - 89

13th: Brent Barnes / Garrett Barnes - 12.60 lbs - 88

14th: Howie Burger / Tim Cody - 12.24 lbs - 87

15th: Mark Middleton / Ann Middleton - 12.01 lbs - 86

16th: Joe Turner / Eddie Parker - 11.83 lbs - 85

17th: Mark Riggs / Rob Moore - 11.80 lbs - 84

18th: Jeremy Evan / Jody Haggard - 11.73 lbs - 83

19th: Robert McDougal / Billy Caughron - 11.24 lbs - 82

20th: Kenny Barber / Travis Shrader - 10.90 lbs - 81

21st: Johnny Leamon / Tim Forester - 10.77 lbs - 80

22nd: Ray Brodie / Steve Brodie - 10.68 lbs - 79

23rd: Guy Tatum / Jody Casey - 10.36 lbs - 78

24th: Jeff Todd / Roy Tankersley - 9.09 lbs - 77

25th: Ben Hicks / Marvin Griffith - 8.74 lbs - 76

26th: Jeff Bradford / Mark Green - 3.68 lbs - 75

27th: Alan Title / Travis Title - 3.06 lbs - 74

------: Chris Talley / Jeremy Shavers - 0 - 25

------: Vince Sweeton / Blake Sweeton - 0 - 25

------: Darren Nunley / Hensley Powell - 0 - 25

------: Chris Phillips / Chip Farley - 0 – 25

For more info visit: www.tvbass.com