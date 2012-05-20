No-bid contract in Chattanooga triples taxpayer tab

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Plans to save taxpayer money have backfired on federal officials in Chattanooga.

A no-bid lease at downtown's Warehouse Row, initially touted as a way to save on moving expenses, instead resulted in the U.S. attorney's office paying one of the highest rents in the city.

Taxpayers will foot a $5.75 million rental bill over the 10-year term. The new offices will cost the federal government $1.35 million more than the U.S. General Services Administration's initial estimate over the next decade and triple the amount now spent to house federal prosecutors in Chattanooga.

GSA officials say the U.S. attorney's office needed more space and the new lease had to meet federal security and accessibility standards. The Department of Justice wanted its attorneys close to the Joel W. Solomon Federal Building, where prosecutors try civil and criminal cases.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.