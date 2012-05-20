Stakes high on eve of Tennessee's 3rd District Republican debate

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- An incumbent, two challengers and the voters they're courting will meet Monday in the first debate of an unusual 3rd Congressional District Republican primary.

Experts and aides are predicting fireworks between U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann and Weston Wamp. It will be the pair's most direct confrontation since Wamp -- the 25-year-old son of Fleischmann's eight-term predecessor, U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp -- announced that he would try for his father's old seat.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press and WRCB-TV Channel 3 will broadcast the debate live on their websites.

Aides to Fleischmann scheduled a Sunday afternoon prep session at his re-election headquarters in Chattanooga, where the congressman will brainstorm 90-second responses and defend himself against anticipated lines of attack from Wamp.

