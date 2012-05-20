Democratic Party bars door to Chattanoogan John Wolfe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Democratic Party bars door to Chattanoogan John Wolfe

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Times Free Press) -- John Wolfe, the Tennessee lawyer who is polling strongly against President Barack Obama, won't be granted any delegates by Arkansas' Democratic Party -- no matter how many votes he gets in the May 22 Democratic primary, party officials said Thursday.

National Democrats have told the state party that they won't seat anyone who declares for Wolfe, said Candace Martin, state party spokesman.

Wolfe said it's a "huge hypocrisy" that he won't be awarded delegates, regardless of how he fares. And he was also angry that no one from the Democratic Party contacted him. Instead he learned the news from reporters.

The attempt to dampen enthusiasm for him in a state where Obama is deeply unpopular will only backfire, the 58-year-old Chattanooga resident said.

