Chattanooga's Third Street to close on weekdays

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Beginning this week, East Third Street between Holtzclaw and Central avenues will be closed on weekdays from about 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., a news release from the city's traffic engineering department stated.

This closure will last about two weeks.

There will be access for patrons of businesses west of Holtzclaw Avenue and east of Central Avenue.

All other traffic will be detoured via Holtzclaw Avenue, Mc Callie Avenue and Central Avenue. Detours will be posted.

