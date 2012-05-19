Family of four remembered in memorial service

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- A family of four killed in a head-on crash were remembered Saturday in Chattanooga. Family gathered to honor the lives of 28-year-old Demetrius Suggs, his wife Porcsha and their two daughters.

Suggs and his family were on their way back from Florida when their truck was hit head-on in the early morning hours of Mother's Day. All four died in the fiery crash.

Saturday, loved ones took the time to grieve and remember their lives.

Hundreds of friends and family gathered at the Taylor Funeral Home in Chattanooga, filling the entire chapel.

It was a time for music and reflection, and a time to grieve.

Tears were wiped away while remembering four lives taken too soon; 28-year-old Demetrius Suggs, his wife Porcsha and their daughters, 10-year-old Rannisha Powell and 7-year-old Mercydes Davis.

"I'm hoping it's all a dream, and that I call him, and tell him, 'come over, and let me see the baby,'" Alice Suggs says, wiping tears from her eyes.

Channel 3 sat down with Alice earlier this week as she tried to process the loss of her son and the rest of his family.

"He loved his daughter. He loved his step-daughter," she says.

Alice says Demetrius was devoted to making their blended family work.

"If he was still here he would want everybody to go on and remember him the way that they knew him."

And that is exactly what his friends and family did.

Alice says while she knows her son is looking down on her from heaven, she will try to remember happier times.

"He liked to crack jokes. He'll come in and if you were sad, he'll come in and he'll make everybody start laughing. Everybody just loved him," she says.

With such a great loss, all she can ask for is prayers.

"I just want everybody to keep Demetrius in their prayers. Him and Porcsha and Mercydes and Rannisha."

The woman who caused the crash survived and was taken to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol ordered tests for alcohol and drugs. There is no word yet if she faces any charges.