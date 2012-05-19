Father and Son Team win May Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The father and son team of James and Chris Burkhart, caught a five-bass limit weighing 23.03 pounds to win first place and $2,000 in the Trucks N' Trailers May CBA Open tournament.

They were also highest finishing Youth Division Team which earned a free entry into next month's tournament. James and Chris reported catching their fish on deep structure using crankbaits.

Click here to see exclusive Channel3Outdoors interview with winners

Andy Parkinson and Johnathan Faith took over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 9.18 pounds and earned them $420.

Roy Dye won the biggest spot award with a spotted bass weighing 2.49 pounds and earned them $140.

Chuck and Brad James won the biggest smallmouth award with a smallmouth bass weighing 3.18 pounds and earned them $140.

The highest finishing New Team Award went to the team of Cody Frazier and Taylor Bolton earning them a free entry into next month's event.

.Rounding out the remaining top 12 places:

2nd: Daniel Morgan and Greg Shaver 22.50 lbs., $850

3rd: Andy Parkinson and Johnathan Faith 22.41lbs., $700

4th: Haden Lamb and Jeff Richmond 21.68 lbs., $650

5th: Brandon Roop and Brent Tharpe 21.47 lbs., $550

6th: Jim Cofer and Matt Wendorf 21.46 lbs., $450

7th: Anthont Correll and Hayley Correll 21.42 lbs., $400

8th: Allen Lewis and Brad Furgusson 21.29 lbs., $350

9th: Cody Frazier and Taylor Bolton 21.09 lbs., $300

10th: Rogie Brown and Alan Brown 20.64 lbs., $225

10th: Bryan Wilson and Tom Brindle 20.64 lbs., $225

11th: Scott Schauwecker and Mark Kinsey 20.00 lbs., $175

11th: Jared McMillon and JB McMillon 20.00 lbs., $175

12th: Ron Willerson and Carter Day 19.99 lbs., $75

12th: Steve Barnes and Spencer Smith 19.99 lbs., $75

For more info visit www.cbatournament.com