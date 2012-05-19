Gang Task Force paying at-risk teens to work

APISON, TN (WRCB) -- The gang problem is at the forefront in Chattanooga and with kids getting out of school for summer, leaders say it's the perfect time to target troubled teens and get them on the right track.



The Chattanooga Gang Task Force organized a cleanup day at the Boys & Girls Club's camp in Apison. Inner-city teens were paid to get the camp in working order -- keeping them off the streets and offering a mentor to guide them through their hardships.



Sweeping, scrubbing and shoveling is not the way most teens want to spend their Saturday, but what if you sweeten the pot?



"Each kid will receive a crisp $50 bill," Chattanooga Gang Task Force co-czar Fred Houser said.



Chattanooga Gang Task Force co-czar Fred Houser is putting elbow grease into this newest project called The Future Is Ours. "To put young people to work this summer so that's our challenge to the general public," he said.



Its community service work like Saturday's cleanup of the Boys & Girls Club Summer Camp, which also aims to keep youth out of trouble when they're out of school.



"The neighborhoods they come in, there's not a lot of positive things going on. We just want to give them somewhere to go," Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga Executive VP Debbie Gray said.



Teens like Stevin Burton say they're thankful to have an alternative to the street. "I'm just here to have fun and meet new people. Young members and young kids in the community need to stay out of trouble as much as possible," Stevin Burton said.



Dozens of adult mentors worked side by side with them to offer up advice. Uniqua Wade says that's just what they need. "They can help us succeed in life. they can answer some of our questions that we'll need to know in life," Uniqua Wade said.



"I had a lot of mentors growing up. a lot of people to help me out along the way and you can't do it by yourself," volunteer mentor Jonathan Adams said.



This was the first work day for teens, but Houser plans on more. "What we hope this will do is be a continuation beyond this summer," he said.



They're looking for sponsors to donate money to pay the kids and give them chores to do.



Several other organizations took part today including Girls Inc. and some local churches. The Chattanooga Gang Task Force is hosting a Community Fest June 2 to fill the public in on all of the intervention programs they're starting.



The Boys & Girls Club summer camp opens next week and will serve around 400 kids every day.